Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.20.

Get Waters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $286.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.84. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Waters by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $10,106,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.