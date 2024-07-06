William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.50.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $225.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.00. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $286.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,573,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,068 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.