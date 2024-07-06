William Blair Weighs in on Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lantheus in a report released on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $78.89 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Lantheus by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 166.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.