Worldcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $194.25 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $523.49 million and approximately $194.25 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,248,815 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 264,605,817.8501053 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.83164083 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $239,793,800.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

