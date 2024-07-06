zkSync (ZK) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One zkSync token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, zkSync has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. zkSync has a market capitalization of $585.02 million and $181.85 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.15604307 USD and is up 12.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $235,547,111.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

