10,748 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,850,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32,275.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,489,000 after purchasing an additional 220,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.45.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.26. 536,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $432.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.