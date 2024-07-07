132,438 Shares in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Stock Performance

SHCR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 2,609,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,961. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SHCR. BTIG Research downgraded Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

