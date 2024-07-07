150 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,708,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,600,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,840,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.48. 327,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAY. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

