16,981 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 418,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

