1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,739 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.62.

Shares of GS traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

