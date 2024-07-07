23,515 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2,178.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 224,192 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,280,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.71. 1,184,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,367. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

