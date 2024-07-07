286,968 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 286,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 212,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,727 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 326,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. 23,488,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,246,980. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $316.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.02.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

