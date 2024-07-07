33,217 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.48.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,096. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,684 shares of company stock worth $2,767,619. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.