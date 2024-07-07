3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 108,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $101.32. 3,059,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

