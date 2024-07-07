5,157 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Purchased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,157 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.32. The company had a trading volume of 364,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.