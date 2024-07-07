914 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 914 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Electronic Arts by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,026 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 585,123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $138.26. 1,195,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.