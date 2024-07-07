ABCMETA Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $327,750.56 and approximately $0.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,258.82 or 1.00030759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011950 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00067222 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000328 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.