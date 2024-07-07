Acala Token (ACA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.35 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $58.34 million and $2.35 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009049 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,821.82 or 0.99921655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067205 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05794449 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,415,274.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

