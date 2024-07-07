Acala Token Price Tops $0.0550 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $56.13 million and $2.40 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.74 or 1.00372979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00067533 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

