Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.67.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $578.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,592,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

