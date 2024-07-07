aelf Reaches Market Cap of $250.85 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $250.85 million and approximately $28.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,460,864 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.