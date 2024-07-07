Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,196,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 135,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

