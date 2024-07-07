Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,836,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

