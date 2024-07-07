Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $63.40 million and approximately $923,531.02 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

