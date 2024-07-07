Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,303,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,944,221. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $192.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

