Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is STF Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

STF Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

GOOG traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,303,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,944,221. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $192.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

