Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Senior Officer Sells C$41,055.00 in Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alison Leanne Howard sold 8,500 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total value of C$41,055.00.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.84 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 49.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3274559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Stories

