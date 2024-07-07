Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.08.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Amarin has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $302.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

