Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $37.44

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,756,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,140,000 after buying an additional 355,814 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after buying an additional 727,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 116,603 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $53.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

