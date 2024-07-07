Analysts Set Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) PT at $27.60

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Centuri alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centuri

Centuri Stock Performance

Shares of CTRI opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Centuri has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.02.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $528.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centuri will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centuri

In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.