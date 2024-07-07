Analyzing CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) & Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 6.83% 16.36% 8.96% CCC Intelligent Solutions -10.85% 4.52% 2.71%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magic Software Enterprises and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.36%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $535.05 million 0.96 $37.03 million $0.73 14.27 CCC Intelligent Solutions $866.38 million 7.98 -$92.48 million ($0.21) -52.95

Magic Software Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCC Intelligent Solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.