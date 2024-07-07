Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AM

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.