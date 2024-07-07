ARAW Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $37.97 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.9950466 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $374.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

