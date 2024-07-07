ArbDoge AI Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One ArbDoge AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArbDoge AI has a total market cap of $41.72 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ArbDoge AI

ArbDoge AI’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is up 9.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $7,580,194.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

