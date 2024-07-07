Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Lessened by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 693,608 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after buying an additional 99,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $309,496,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.