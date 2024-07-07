Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.46. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $496.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.