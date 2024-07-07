ASD (ASD) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $25.44 million and $871,654.83 worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,151.12 or 1.00022101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067715 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03994255 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,320,812.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.