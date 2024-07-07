Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Assertio in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 180,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Assertio by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

