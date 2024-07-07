Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $22.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 246.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 88,176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 475.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 57,251 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 2,344.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 680,161 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 92.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 687,552 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

