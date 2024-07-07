ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of AACG opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.86.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Further Reading
