Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.14 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.71 or 0.00045635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.14 billion and $241.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,631,834 coins and its circulating supply is 394,285,464 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

