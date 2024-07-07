Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $230.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after buying an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $185,292,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $216.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.11. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $231.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

