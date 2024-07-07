Avid Bioservices’ (CDMO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $471.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 381,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
