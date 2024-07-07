Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.25. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

