Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Barratt Developments Trading Up 2.4 %
BDEV stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.37) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 491.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 495.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.60 ($7.37). The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,290.91, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.
About Barratt Developments
