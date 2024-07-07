Better Money Decisions LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Better Money Decisions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.99. 775,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,342. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.