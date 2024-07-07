Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,491 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $127.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,174. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.