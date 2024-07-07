Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 165.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Price Performance

BIRK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. Birkenstock Holding plc has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $61.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

BIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.12.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

