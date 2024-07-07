Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,405.83

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $42,405.83 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00080868 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010334 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001828 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

