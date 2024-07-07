Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,678,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 978,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,570,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,385 shares of company stock valued at $943,038. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.16. 5,250,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,208. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.